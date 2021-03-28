Gamecocks homer five times to seal sweep of No. 5 Florida

When No. 25 South Carolina was playing its best baseball early in the season, the winning formula was simple: power on the mound and power at the plate.

In recent weekends, USC pitchers continued to deliver, but the Gamecocks bats cooled against the likes of Texas ace Ty Madden and Vanderbilt flamethrowers Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter. As a result, the team dropped back-to-back weekend series.

This weekend, the Gamecocks rediscovered their offensive muscle — and they used it to sweep Florida in a three-game series for the first time since 2006 in Columbia.

USC clubbed five home runs on Sunday alone, defeating the No. 5 Gators, 8-5, to seal a blue-chip SEC sweep in emphatic fashion.

The same cast of characters who fueled South Carolina (16-6, 4-2 SEC) to 11 straight wins to start the season once again rose to the occasion for Mark Kingston’s club throughout the weekend — namely veterans Andrew Eyster, Wes Clarke and Brady Allen.

Eyster, who had two walk-off hits in USC’s series win against Clemson earlier in the season, hit a two-run, game-tying blast in the 14th inning of Friday’s thriller. And Clarke, the nation’s leader in home runs heading into the weekend, hit the go-ahead three-run homer to put away Florida on Saturday.

On Sunday, the duo hit back-to-back solo shots in the second inning to tie the game and then take the lead, and the Gamecocks never looked back from there.

Taking advantage of the wind blowing out to right field, the Gamecocks added three more solo shots, with catcher Colin Burgess also homering in the second inning and with Allen homering twice.

Those runs were more than enough for the USC pitching staff, which pieced together a combined effort between freshman right-hander Will Sanders, left-hander Julian Bosnic and closer Brett Kerry.

The Gators tagged Kerry for two runs in the top of the eighth inning on a two-out double by catcher Nathan Hickey, but Kerry regrouped to throw a scoreless ninth inning.

Next USC baseball game

Who: No. 25 South Carolina (16-6, 4-2 SEC) vs. Gardner-Webb (5-9, 4-4)

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Where: Founders Park in Columbia

Watch: Streaming on SEC Network Plus