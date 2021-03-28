College Sports
South Carolina vs Georgia Tech: Live updates from the NCAA tournament Sweet 16
The top-seeded Gamecocks tangle with No. 5 seed Georgia Tech at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. The game is on ABC. The State’s Greg Hadley is in person in San Antonio to bring you in-game updates below.
What’s the South Carolina basketball score right now
Starting lineup
In all likelihood, coach Dawn Staley will continue to roll with the same starting lineup she’s used for all but two games this season: junior guard Destanni Henderson, sophomore guard Zia Cooke, sophomore guard Brea Beal, junior forward Victaria Saxton and sophomore forward Aliyah Boston.
What’s at stake
South Carolina has made the last seven Sweet 16s, but the Gamecocks have advanced to the Elite Eight three times in that stretch, during the program’s Final Four runs in 2015 and 2017, as well as 2018. A win would mark the program’s fifth regional final overall.
USC vs Georgia Tech basketball: What time, what channel
What: NCAA tournament Sweet 16
Who: No. 1 seed South Carolina vs. No. 5 seed Georgia Tech
When: 1 p.m. today
Where: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
Watch: ABC
