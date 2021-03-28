South Carolina vs Georgia Tech: Live updates from the NCAA tournament Sweet 16

Oregon State guard Aleah Goodman (1) drives to the basket ahead of South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

The top-seeded Gamecocks tangle with No. 5 seed Georgia Tech at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. The game is on ABC. The State’s Greg Hadley is in person in San Antonio to bring you in-game updates below.

What’s the South Carolina basketball score right now

Starting lineup

In all likelihood, coach Dawn Staley will continue to roll with the same starting lineup she’s used for all but two games this season: junior guard Destanni Henderson, sophomore guard Zia Cooke, sophomore guard Brea Beal, junior forward Victaria Saxton and sophomore forward Aliyah Boston.

What’s at stake

South Carolina has made the last seven Sweet 16s, but the Gamecocks have advanced to the Elite Eight three times in that stretch, during the program’s Final Four runs in 2015 and 2017, as well as 2018. A win would mark the program’s fifth regional final overall.

USC vs Georgia Tech basketball: What time, what channel

What: NCAA tournament Sweet 16

Who: No. 1 seed South Carolina vs. No. 5 seed Georgia Tech

When: 1 p.m. today

Where: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Watch: ABC