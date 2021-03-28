College Sports

Keyshawn Bryant reveals plan to test NBA waters

Keyshawn Bryant is going to test the NBA Draft waters.

The South Carolina forward said he would make his name eligible for the the NBA but not sign with an agent.

“I want to say thank you to my family, Coach Frank and my coaches and all of Gamecock Nation for their support thus far in my college career,” Bryant posted on Twitter.

Bryant improved his NBA Draft stock during his junior season and averaged 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds this season for the Gamecocks.

This is a breaking story and will be updated

Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
