Marcus Satterfield looks for two key attributes in a QB. Luke Doty has both

When it comes to what new South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield looks for in a quarterback, there are two main attributes — “a big brain and a natural passer.”

Three practices into spring ball, Satterfield sounds confident that Gamecock sophomore Luke Doty has both. In fact, he admitted Monday that he’s been surprised to see just how natural Doty looks while throwing the ball.

Much of Doty’s notoriety as a recruit was focused on what he could do with his legs. He was ranked as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in his class in the 247Sports composite, he averaged more than six yards per rush in high school and he has worked at wide receiver on both the high school and college levels.

So this spring, Satterfield doesn’t want to spend too much time testing Doty’s running.

“I think his legs and lower body are crucial, and I know what they can do from an athletic standpoint — extending the play, off-schedule plays, designed quarterback runs,” Satterfield said Monday. “I think we all know what that can be. I think the cool thing for us is now forcing him in the spring to not use his legs. Again, we can have him go run around and try to beat the defense, but we will not have developed him in the right way.”

Instead, it’s been all about throwing through the first few spring practices. And in that time, Doty has shown Satterfield he can sling it well.

“You can tell some kids have gone to some of these quarterback camps and quarterback coaches, which are really good, but you can tell, they maybe naturally don’t have the ability to make all the different throws and it’s kind of a guided motion that someone’s taught him,” Satterfield explained. “Whereas you have a natural passer — a lot like Aaron Rodgers, a lot like Russell Wilson, those baseball guys — where they can just really just flip the wrist. And it may come over the top, it may come sidearm, but it’s a natural release of the ball and it’s a natural release and the power that they can create from the wrist, and it’s beautiful when it happens.”

As for the “big brain,” Satterfield said he wasn’t talking about Doty’s GPA. Instead, he looks for a different kind of intelligence.

“Sometimes the highest ACT, SAT scores have trouble processing,” Satterfield said. “They’re trying to figure things out, and it doesn’t just happen. A lot of the guys that are the elite football brains are the ones that are maybe not the smartest intellectually from a book standpoint, but just common sense and they’re able to see things, figure them out on the run, process (and) anticipate.”

Doty holds the title of South Carolina’s most experienced quarterback, having played extensively in three games last season and thrown for 405 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. As such, he’s been the leader in the QB competition to start spring ball, coach Shane Beamer has said. But after coming off a wrist injury his senior year of high school and spending most of last season jumping between quarterback and wide receiver, Doty hasn’t had a ton of time to develop solely as a QB.

That’s the focus for this spring, Satterfield said.

“I’m really excited to continue to work on his fundamentals and creating the best him that we can possibly do,” Satterfield said. “But I’m really excited about how he’s throwing the ball right now. Obviously he’s athletic and can run and make the plays with his legs, but it’s really good to put him in situations where he’s got to use his arm, and I’ve been really pleased so far.”

Outside of Doty, Satterfield also offered praise of freshman Colten Gauthier, a former three-star prospect who steps into a situation where there could be opportunities without a ton of proven options in front of him.

“He didn’t surprise me, but it’s shocking how much offense we have in right now ... he should be a senior in high school now, he’s been able to learn it, execute it. ... We threw a ton on that kid, and he’s done a really, really nice job,” Satterfield said. “And then his size, I mean he’s put on some weight, he’s almost 220 pounds. You can feel his presence out there. Elite arm talent.”

Meanwhile, the oldest QB under Satterfield is redshirt senior Jason Brown, who transferred in from FCS Saint Francis. On Monday, Satterfield seemed to indicate the biggest hurdle for Brown in early practices hasn’t been adjusting to the size and speed of SEC play but instead installing a new offensive scheme.

“JB’s been in college so we expected him to have a certain maturity about him. He’s shown that. I think he’s worked really, really hard, and he comes from more of a true spread type of offense, to more of a pro-style scheme now, so he’s adapting to what we’re doing but he’s made some really good throws and flashed,” Satterfield said. “Really pleased with his direction.”