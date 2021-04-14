Former Gamecock Ashley Bruner lands head coaching job with Midlands girls program

Former South Carolina basketball standout Ashley Bruner is getting her first head coaching opportunity on the high school varsity level.

Gray Collegiate Academy has hired Bruner as its next girls basketball coach. Bruner replaces David Golden and will be introduced at a news conference Wednesday at noon.

Bruner was a coach with Gray’s boys program last season. She coached the War Eagles’ B Team (freshman) and was an assistant on varsity squad Gray Collegiate boys made it to the Class 2A Upper State championship game before losing to Christ Church.

Bruner was a standout high school player at Norman High in Oklahoma before coming to South Carolina. She was second team All-SEC selection her senior year in 2013 and left the school with more than 700 rebounds. She ranked fourth in school history in games played with 128.

After college, Bruner played basketball overseas and averaged 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds a game for Landerneau in France for the 2019-20 season.

Bruner comes from a big basketball family with brothers Jordan and Tommy playing college basketball. Jordan Bruner helped Alabama to NCAA Tournament appearance this year. Tommy Bruner was part of two state title teams at Gray and played the past two seasons at USC Upstate but announced he is in transfer portal.

Midlands basketball coaching openings

Boys

School — Former Coach — New Coach

Lower Richland — Caleb Gaither — TBA

Spring Valley — Perry Dozier — TBA

Girls

A.C. Flora — Coral Johnson — TBA

Gray Collegiate — David Golden — Ashley Bruner

Northside Christian — Lucas Hargrove — Kristen Dickerson Fortenberry