Four home runs carry Gamecocks to high-scoring Game 2 win over Georgia

South Carolina celebrates George Callil’s home run during the game Saturdayagainst Georgia at Foley Field in Athens. Georgia Sports Communications

It’s hard to keep this South Carolina offense in check right now.

After a quiet game Friday, the No. 14 Gamecocks (18-7, 5-3 SEC) exploded offensively on Saturday afternoon. They scored at least eight runs for the fifth time in the last seven games and evened the series with Georgia (18-8, 3-5) with a 13-7 win at Foley Field.

After falling behind 1-0 on a solo home run from Georgia’s freshman third baseman Parks Harber in the second, the Gamecocks answered with blasts of their own. Senior shortstop George Callil, who entered the game batting just .215, cranked a two-run homer in the third to put the Gamecocks on top 2-1.

The opposite-field home run was a career rarity, the fifth-year Callil admitted.

“I don’t recall too many. That might have been one of my first,” he said. “I was happy to get a good swing and see that ball leave the yard and give us an early lead.”

Calill has a hit in four straight games to go with two home runs and five RBIs over that stretch. His Saturday homer was a key to getting the Gamecocks going, coach Mark Kingston said.

“George getting that big hit for us helped everybody relax a little bit,” Kingston said. “He’s been playing great baseball.”

The next frame saw another two-run shot, this time from senior right fielder Andrew Eyster. Entering Saturday having allowed just two home runs all season, Georgia senior starter Ryan Webb put his team in a hole by giving up two long balls in the first four innings.

Gamecock starter Brannon Jordan then put it on cruise control. The senior retired the next 13 batters he faced through the sixth inning, allowing his team to build a seven-run lead.

In the seventh, however, things got sideways.

Leading 8-1, Jordan loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter, and then he issued another walk to make the score 8-2 before being pulled. The Bulldogs scored five runs in the seventh on just two hits, benefiting from four walks and the hit batter, to trim the lead to 8-6.

The visitors answered back, however, scoring three runs in the top of the eighth on an RBI double from sophomore third baseman Brennan Milone and a two-run single from junior center fielder Brady Allen. Junior designated hitter Wes Clarke provided the death blow, blasting his nation-leading 15th home run in the ninth to push the lead back to six.

USC finished with the 13 runs on 13 hits.

“Offensively, one of our better days of the year,” Kingston said.

South Carolina will wrap up the series with Georgia on Sunday, looking to win its second consecutive SEC series.

USC baseball vs Georgia finale

Who: South Carolina at Georgia

Where: Foley Field in Athens

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

Watch: Game streamed on SEC Network Plus