What led Ahmarean Brown from Georgia Tech to South Carolina? NFL dreams, Shane Beamer

With a lack of proven receivers on South Carolina’s roster, Ahmarean Brown hopes to emerge right away in his first season for the Gamecocks.

Brown was one of the key transfer pickups in the offseason for new coach Shane Beamer when he committed to South Carolina on New Year’s Eve. He played two seasons at Georgia Tech and led the Yellow Jackets with 21 catches for 396 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman in 2019. Brown’s seven TDs tied future NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson’s school record for most by a freshman.

But one of Brown’s main goals was to make it to the NFL and he didn’t see that happening at Georgia Tech, so he put his name in the transfer portal and committed to the Gamecocks three weeks later.

“I wanted to come somewhere to get me to the NFL. I always knew the SEC would be the route for me whether it be coming out of high school or at Georgia Tech,” Brown told reporters Thursday. “Coach Beamer, from the jump, is a genuine guy. Him coming from Oklahoma and the things he has done at Oklahoma. He is an offensive minded coach and the things he can do for me and things I can do for him. It was a great fit.”

Brown hopes to fill the role left by Shi Smith, the Gamecocks’ top receiver in 2020 and a likely NFL Draft pick this month. Smith had 57 grabs for 633 yards last season, more than every other wide receiver on the team combined.

While likely a slot receiver on the next level, Smith was also USC’s top deep ball threat last year, something Brown can bring to the offense and did during his first year at Georgia Tech. In 2019, six of Brown’s 21 catches went for 30 yards or more. The Florida native was a track standout and ran a 10.4 in the 100-yard dash in high school.

“I’m very fast, I can stretch the field,” Brown said. “I can get down field and help others get the ball by me using my speed and attracting others by coming at me.”

USC receivers coach Justin Stepp said Brown primarily has been working inside out of the slot but can also play outside if needed. Stepp has been impressed with Brown’s work ethic so far.

“He has played at a high level so he brings that confidence that I know he can play in this league and know what I need to do to get open,” Stepp said. “Another guy with a great attitude. He wants to earn everything. He practices hard. It helps that he has been in a power-five program and knows how a power-five practice is run. He attacks every day and is very sharp. He picks up on things really quick.”