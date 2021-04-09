Injury notes and observations from South Carolina football’s latest spring practice

South Carolina football was back on the practice field Friday for its sixth of 15 sessions during spring ball. It was also the Gamecocks’ last practice before taking the field for a full scrimmage on Saturday. Media were allowed to observe the first few periods — here are some observations from the outing:

▪ Offensive guard Jakai Moore, who started six games last season, was spotted watching stretching from the indoor facility. He was sporting a cast and had a scooter beside him.

▪ A number of other players recovering from injury were dressed out and went through the stretching period of practice before heading into the indoor facility to presumably do more rehab. The wide receiver position in particular was hit hard: Randrecous Davis Jalen Brooks, Sam Reynolds and Mike Wyman all left. In addition, running back MarShawn Lloyd, defensive lineman Jordan Strachan, linebacker Jahmar Brown, safety Jaylin Dickerson, defensive back Joey Hunter, running back Bruce Staley and defensive lineman Rick Sandidge were all spotted heading indoors.

Sandidge, who was involved in a scary car accident last weekend, was not spotted at Monday’s practice, but he has also been dealing with an ankle injury that has limited him this spring.

▪ Despite the rash of wide receiver ailments, 6-foot-7 transfer EJ Jenkins continues to work with the tight ends.

▪ Similar to Monday’s practice, more kick and punt return drills happened early, but with a few new names added to the mix. After Rico Powers and Ahmarean Brown fielded punts Monday, they were joined by Josh Vann on Friday. At kick returner, Dakereon Joyner was taking reps after doing so on Monday, but Xavier Legette and Jalen Brooks were replaced by Trey Adkins and ZaQuandre White.

▪ Also similar to Monday, the offense and defense split into groups to run quick walk-throughs against no opposition. On the offensive side of the ball, here’s how the first team looked:

QB: Luke Doty

RB: Kevin Harris

TE: Nick Muse

WR: Dakereon Joyner, Josh Vann, OrTre Smith

OL: Jazston Turnetine (OT), Jaylen Nichols (OG), Eric Douglas (C), Jovaughn Gwyn (OG), Dylan Wonnum (OT)

▪ Freshman Colten Gauthier continues to get the second team reps at quarterback, while redshirt freshman Rashad Amos was the running back for the second unit. Jenkins was second-team tight end, though at different points during the team’s move down the field, he split out wide like a receiver.

▪ South Carolina’s secondary was practicing on the far end of one practice field so it was hard to get a good look at them, but one thing was clear — the Gamecocks do not have a ton of bodies currently available there. There were, give or take, 11 players going through drills at one point, just a few more guys than the Gamecocks had working with the interior linemen. Position coach Torrian Gray has described the unit as “very green” and he’ll have his work cut out for him.