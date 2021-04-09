National champs! Carolina Girls dance team claim title for Gamecocks

Carolina Girls dance at the South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball team Gamecock Tipoff. The free event was held Friday on Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art. Jeff@JeffBlakePhoto.com

A South Carolina sports team is bringing home a national championship.

USC’s dance team, the Carolina Girls, took home first place in Division IA dance team performance at the National Dance Alliance championships on Friday for a historic victory.

The team took to social media to show off its national championship trophy and banner at Daytona Beach, Florida.

HISTORY MADE. #TheWorkIsWorthIt pic.twitter.com/gjiI3r1RVO — The Carolina Girls (@TheCarolinaGrls) April 10, 2021 Guys the Carolina Girls won NDA today!! They are the 2021 National Champions in D1A Dance Team Performance! ️ — Mariah Comeau (@mariahkathleeen) April 9, 2021

The Carolina Girls had earned top-five finishes nationally in 2019, 2016, 2015 and 2014, finishing second in 2019. Last year’s national collegiate championship was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to competing itself, the dance team also performs at men’s and women’s Gamecock basketball games. This year due to COVID-19 restrictions, those performances were filmed beforehand and shown on the video screen during the game.