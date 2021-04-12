Forward Trey Anderson latest Gamecock to enter transfer portal

South Carolina sophomore forward Trey Anderson has entered his name in the transfer portal, a school spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Anderson is the fifth Gamecock to enter the portal, which contains more than 1,300 Division I players nationally, according to VerbalCommits.com.

Anderson, a versatile 6-foot-6, 205-pound forward from San Diego, played in 21 career games for the Gamecocks and made his first and only career start this season. Anderson averaged just 5.6 minutes a game in his two seasons in Columbia, making 14 of his 30 career field-goal attempts.

The news comes a day after South Carolina landed its third transfer target— former Washington guard Erik Stevenson. The Gamecocks have also picked up commitments from former George Mason forward A.J. Wilson and Murray State guard Chico Carter Jr.

While the Gamecocks will sport a new-look roster, head coach Frank Martin will remain at the helm for the Gamecocks next season after coming to terms with the university on a two-year contract extension.

Projecting the 2021-22 Gamecocks

Who’s coming

G Chico Carter Jr. (transfer)

G Erik Stevenson (transfer)

G Devin Carter (signee)

G Jacobi Wright (signee)

F TaQuan Woodley (signee)

F Carlous Williams (commit)

F A.J. Wilson (transfer)

Who’s going

G Trae Hannibal (transfer)

G T.J. Moss (transfer)

F Jalyn McCreary (transfer)

F Justin Minaya (grad transfer and draft)

F Trey Anderson (transfer)

NBA Draft

G Jermaine Couisnard (no agent)

F Keyshawn Bryant (no agent)

TBD

G A.J. Lawson

G Seventh Woods

G Mike Green

G Ford Cooper Jr.

F Wildens Leveque

F Alanzo Frink

F Ja’Von Benson

F Tre-Vaughn Minott