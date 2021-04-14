Another SC native transferring home to join Gamecocks, Frank Martin

The South Carolina men’s basketball team landed another transfer with Columbia roots on Wednesday.

Former North Texas senior guard James Reese will transfer to the Gamecocks for his final season of eligibility, marking the fourth transfer to commit to Frank Martin’s team.

A former local standout at A.C. Flora, Reese announced the decision via social media on Wednesday afternoon.

“Ain’t even showed the best (of) me yet,” Reese tweeted. “I’m coming home!!”

Reese is the second local product the Gamecocks have added through the transfer portal, with former Cardinal Newman star Chico Carter Jr. transferring from Murray State. In recent days, Martin’s Gamecocks have also secured commitments from former Washington guard Erik Stevenson and George Mason forward A.J. Wilson, all of whom provide collegiate experience for a roster that is changing shape quickly.

There are more than 1,300 Division I players in the transfer portal, including five Gamecocks. South Carolina lost guards Trae Hannibal and T.J. Moss to the portal, as well as forwards Jalyn McCreary, Justin Minaya and Trey Anderson. The Gamecocks are also likely to lose leading scorer A.J. Lawson, who has tested the NBA draft waters each of the last two seasons.

A 6-foot-4, 167-pound guard, Reese has bounced around throughout his college career, playing for Buffalo as a freshman, then playing a year in junior college at Odessa College in Texas before playing for North Texas each of the last two seasons.

Reese started all 28 games for the Mean Green this season, leading the team with 57 3-pointers and ranking second in scoring with 10.9 points per game. He shot 41.8% from the field and 34.3% beyond the arc.

As a senior at A.C. Flora, Reese averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 steals a game and was the Class 4A Player of the Year. He helped Flora to win the Class 3A championship as a junior.

“They are getting a hard-nosed defender, a great guy for the locker room and a guy who can make shots,” A.C. Flora coach Joshua Staley told The State. “Most importantly, they are getting a great teammate and great person. I’m excited for him.

“I think he is a great fit for coach Martin and his system and the opportunity to to come home and play in front of his family.”

Projecting the 2021-22 Gamecocks

Who’s coming

G Chico Carter Jr. (transfer)

G James Reese (transfer)

G Erik Stevenson (transfer)

G Devin Carter (signee)

G Jacobi Wright (signee)

F TaQuan Woodley (signee)

F Carlous Williams (commit)

F A.J. Wilson (transfer)

Who’s going

G Trae Hannibal (transfer)

G T.J. Moss (transfer)

F Jalyn McCreary (transfer)

F Justin Minaya (grad transfer and draft)

F Trey Anderson (transfer)

NBA Draft

G Jermaine Couisnard (no agent)

F Keyshawn Bryant (no agent)

TBD

G A.J. Lawson

G Seventh Woods

G Mike Green

G Ford Cooper Jr.

F Wildens Leveque

F Alanzo Frink

F Ja’Von Benson

F Tre-Vaughn Minott