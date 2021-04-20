College Sports

QB rotation, running back notes, observations from South Carolina football practice

South Carolina football took to the practice field at the Long Family Football Operations Center on Tuesday morning, and media members were invited in to watch the first few periods of work for the final time before Saturday’s annual Garnet & Black spring game. Here are some observations from the session:

  Comments  

News

Editorial Roundup: Kansas

April 20, 2021 10:01 AM

Sports

Mississippi State adds ex-UNC forward Garrison Brooks

April 20, 2021 9:30 AM

Sports

UCLA signs Rutgers grad transfer Myles Johnson

April 20, 2021 9:29 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service