As Gamecocks exit spring, Luke Doty’s grip on starting QB job is quite firm

Jaheim Bell celebrates with quarterback Luke Doty after scoring a touchdown during the Gamecocks’ Spring Game on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Special To The State

Luke Doty started spring practice getting the first-team reps for the South Carolina football team. When Sunday’s Garnet and Black spring game was over, he was still getting them — and coach Shane Beamer made it clear that he’s the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback at the moment.

After the scrimmage ended at Williams-Brice Stadium, Beamer confirmed that Doty didn’t do anything to change his status as the top guy in USC’s quarterbacks room. And while Beamer was quick to say it’s not as if Doty is guaranteed to be the starter come September and that he would need to continue to work through the summer and preseason camp, he also didn’t shy away from saying Doty was the team’s starting quarterback.

“Unless something changes between now and when we watch the tape, Luke Doty is our starting quarterback,” Beamer said. “Like every other position, there is going to be competition throughout the summer. By no means are we anointing Luke, but I mean, Luke has taken every rep with the first team all spring practice. I didn’t see anything today to make me think otherwise.”

In the first half of Sunday’s scrimmage, Doty completed five of seven passes for 54 yards. In the second half, when the Gamecocks focused on situational work, he converted one of three third-down situations he faced, finding receiver Dakereon Joyner over the middle for a nice gain. He also marshaled the unit well, limiting the team’s pre-snap penalties and guiding them to touchdowns in both goal line and red zone situations in the second half.

INJURY UPDATE

Beamer said during the SEC Network Plus broadcast that a full quarter of the team was unavailable for the spring game due to injury. Afterward, he told reporters that 23 players that would normally play were unavailable. The defense in particular appeared to only have 30 healthy players total to start.

Then, midway through the contest, starting safety R.J. Roderick went to the locker room on crutches. After the game, Beamer said Roderick suffered a “little ankle injury.”

Because of injuries, the Gamecocks were down to just one scholarship running back available, redshirt senior ZaQuandre White. Behind him, USC primarily used either versatile tight end Jaheim Bell or freshman walk-on Nathan Harris-Waynick.

The following players were spoted during pregame not warming up:

RB MarShawn Lloyd

WR Sam Reynolds

EDGE Jordan Strachan

WR Ahmarean Brown

WR Randrecous Davis

DB Joey Hunter

EDGE Aaron Sterling

WR Xavier Legette

RB Kevin Harris

RB Bruce Staley

RB Rashad Amos

DB Darius Rush

LB Mohamed Kaba

LB Sherrod Greene

LB Spencer Eason-Riddle

DB James Bartholomew

OL Jakai Moore

EDGE Gilber Edmond

WR Mike Wyman

TE Jesse Sanders