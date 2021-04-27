South Carolina rides stellar starting pitching, home runs to midweek victory

One Gamecock finally got a major milestone out of the way. The other had the finest game of his young career.

Together, senior outfielder Noah Myers and freshman pitcher Jack Mahoney combined to lead South Carolina baseball to a 9-5 win over The Citadel at Founders Park on Tuesday.

Myers, a junior college transfer more known for his base-stealing prowess than his power, crushed his first career home run for No. 13 USC in the fourth inning — and the 361-foot blast to left came with the bases loaded. The grand slam blew the game wide open and marked Myers’ first hit since Opening Day in February, which also marked his last start before Tuesday.

Mahoney, meanwhile, made his fourth midweek start in a row his best yet, going 7 2/3 shutout innings, giving up just five hits and walking one while striking out six. He exited the game at 94 pitches, 63 of them for strikes.

Myers and Mahoney weren’t the only Gamecocks to record big games — junior outfielder Brady Allen had a career-high four hits, including a two-run home run in the eighth that capped USC’s scoring. And junior catcher/first baseman Wes Clarke, the SEC’s home runs leader, broke out of a slump to go 3-for-3 with two walks.

Clarke also scored three times — once on Myers’ grand slam, once in the second inning when sophomore second baseman Braylen Wimmer lofted a two-run home run to left and one final time in the seventh when Wimmer sent a high pop-up just to the left of the pitcher’s mound. With two outs, Clarke had taken off from second with the contact, and when the ball plopped onto the infield grass between three fielders, he crossed home plate on what was scored as a double to the pitcher for Wimmer.

While Mahoney recorded nearly eight innings of shutout ball, The Citadel was able to significantly tighten the final score in the ninth, getting two-run and three-run home runs off freshman reliever Jackson Phipps.

NEXT USC BASEBALL GAME

Who: No. 13 South Carolina vs. No. 19 Ole Miss

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Swayze Field, Oxford, Mississippi

Watch: Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN