7 Gamecock draft questions answered by The Athletic analyst Dane Brugler

National draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic joined The State’s Ben Portnoy for a conversation on former Gamecocks who might be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here’s what Brugler had to say:

Ben Portnoy: Jaycee Horn should be the highest drafted South Carolina defensive back since Stephon Gilmore in 2012, what about his game stands out to teams and why is he projected as high as he is?

Dane Brugler: It starts with his competitive play style. He never gives receivers an easy rep. Combine that with his natural athleticism, size and talent and that checks a lot of boxes in terms of what NFL teams covet at the position. His aggressiveness can be a double-edged sword and draw attention from officials, but you would rather your cornerbacks be overaggressive and coach them to dial it back rather than them being too passive and trying to get them to be more assertive.

BP: Sticking on Horn, how does he compare to some of the top defensive backs in recent years? What’s his ceiling as a pro?

DB: I see some Aqib Talib in his game. Good-sized athlete with the compete skills that jump off the screen. He should be a long-term NFL starter and he has Pro Bowl potential if he adds more discipline to his game. Many grade defensive backs based on turnovers and that is another area where he needs to get better. Thirty games played in college, but he didn’t record an interception in 29 of them — his ball production will be something that helps determine his overall ceiling as a pro.

BP: Opposite Horn, Israel Mukuamu was one of the better defensive backs in the conference the last couple seasons. Where does he stand and what are his prospects heading into the draft?

DB: Mukuamu is interesting because his size is rare for the cornerback position: 6-4, 212 pounds with 34-inch arms, which makes several offensive tackles jealous. His size and limber body type allows him to tower over most wide receivers, casting a wide net to disrupt passing windows. However, he is still raw in several areas and false steps are rampant on his film. His NFL position will depend on the scheme, but he should hear his name called in the later rounds as a match-up defender.

BP: With the offensive line class being what it is, where does Sadarius Hutcherson fit into that group and how can he best latch on with an NFL roster?

DB: It is a pretty strong group, both at tackle and on the interior. And the fact that teams will be able to draft a player with the talent of Hutcherson on day three sums up how deep this offensive line class really is. Not only does he have an impressive resume with 39 starts, but he is the only offensive lineman in this draft class with double-digit starts at three different positions. Hutcherson will get himself in trouble with balance issues, but he is powerful and tenacious, which shows in the run game.

BP: Ernest Jones was a really productive guy in the middle of South Carolina’s defense the past two years and left early for the draft because of it. How do scouts view that decision to leave early and where does he stand heading into the weekend?

DB: I think it was a slight surprise, but 183 tackles over the last two seasons certainly piqued the interest of teams. He has terrific length to work off blocks, leverage gaps and corral ball carriers. The main question comes on passing downs: Can he hold up in coverage in the NFL? He has speed in a straight line but moves a little tight in his change of direction, which will be further highlighted vs. NFL speed. Jones is a good player, but where he lands on draft weekend depends on whether or not teams believe he can be an every-down player.

BP: In a really deep receiver class, where does Shi Smith fall in line and are there any guys in recent years that he might profile similarly to? What about his game can help him at the next level?

DB: Smith was a fun player to study because of his play speed and “my ball” mentality. He won’t be a fit for every scheme due to his lack of size and downfield skills, but his toughness translates to any level. He is a projected day three selection and his best fit would be in a quick-hitting offense that will allow him to pluck and finish.

BP: Collin Hill has gone through plenty injury-wise and had an up and down season after transferring to South Carolina from Colorado State. What are his prospects as an undrafted free agent and potentially sticking in a quarterback class that’s deep, but top-heavy?

DB: Although he probably won’t be drafted, Hill’s phone will be buzzing after the draft with various opportunities around the league. And once he gets into a camp, he’ll have the chance to impress. There is no doubt that the three ACL tears wore him down and he didn’t quite look the same after his injuries. But he is a good-sized passer who throws a pretty ball. He isn’t a top-tier athlete, but he moves well in the pocket, climbs and keeps his eyes downfield. If he stays healthy and improves his decision-making, Hill has a shot to make it.