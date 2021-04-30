College Sports
Dawn Staley, South Carolina add towering ACC transfer to boost interior
Dawn Staley added a birdie to the nest Friday, and she’s a big one.
Kamilla Cardoso, a 6-foot-7 center from Brazil, announced her transfer to South Carolina women’s basketball. Cardoso spent one season at Syracuse, where she was named All-ACC, ACC Rookie of the Year and the conference’s co-Defensive Player of the Year. She averaged 13.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.
Staley and the Gamecocks recruited Cardoso out of high school — she attended Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Tennessee. And Cardoso had USC in her final group of four schools before committing to the Orange.
Syracuse went 15-9 this past year and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament, with Cardoso ranking second on the team in points and rebounds. Her 57.6% field goal percentage ranked 12th nationally.
Since the end of the season, however, the Orange have experienced massive turnover — Cardoso was the 12th player out of 15 on the roster to enter the transfer portal.
Now, she’ll be joining a roster that has experienced no turnover whatsoever. The Gamecocks return all 11 players from the 2020-21 team that advanced to the Final Four, coming agonizingly close to a national championship game.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
