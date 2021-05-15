College Sports

Gamecocks land Florida safety as newest commit in 2022 class

South Carolina landed its fourth commitment in the 2022 class Saturday.

Three-star safety Kajuan Banks announced his pledge to the Gamecocks via Twitter over a top three that also included Maryland and West Virginia.

Banks is rated the No. 733 player and the No. 47 safety in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. In two years with the varsity team at Godby High School, the Tallahassee, Florida native notched 79 tackles, 12 passes deflected and three interceptions.

South Carolina has now landed four pledges since April 30 — including Banks. Those other commitments included four-star 2022 quarterback Braden Davis; three-star 2022 linebacker and former Georgia pledge Donovan Westmoreland; and Washington State transfer safety Tyrese Ross. (Ross will enroll at USC this summer.)

Banks’ announcement also comes on the heels of three-star safety Anthony Rose decommitting from South Carolina on Wednesday. Rose is rated the No. 413 player and No. 27 safety in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

USC is entering its first year under head coach Shane Beamer. He most recently served as an assistant head coach and tight ends coach at Oklahoma.

The Gamecocks finished the 2020 campaign 2-8, leading to former coach Will Muschamp’s ousting.

The NCAA’s year-long “dead period” on in-person recruiting activities ends June 1. The Gamecocks and other colleges can begin hosting camps and official visits starting in June.

Profile Image of Ben Portnoy
Ben Portnoy
Ben Portnoy is The State’s South Carolina Gamecocks football beat writer. He’s a five-time Associated Press Sports Editors award honoree and has earned recognition from the Mississippi Press Association and the National Sports Media Association. Portnoy previously covered Mississippi State for the Columbus Commercial Dispatch and Indiana football for the Journal Gazette in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
