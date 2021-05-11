Sportsbook releases SEC 2021 championship odds. Here’s where the Gamecocks rank

Back in December, newly announced South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer wrapped up his tenure as tight ends coach at Oklahoma by coaching in the Big 12 conference championship game. After the Sooners won, he filmed a message for Gamecock fans posted to social media, talking about his hopes of one day celebrating with the Gamecocks to Atlanta — the site of the SEC conference championship game.

According to new odds released Tuesday, the gambling experts don’t like Beamer’s chances to do so in his first season with USC.

BetOnline, an internet sportsbook, released odds for every Power 5 team’s chances at winning their 2021 conference title. The Gamecocks checked in at 200-to-1, second lowest in the SEC and in front of only Vanderbilt, an even more distant 500-to-1 longshot. In fact, only two other Power 5 teams face odds as long as Carolina — Duke and Syracuse are both 200-to-1 to win the ACC championship.

BetOnline is the second prominent sportsbook to give South Carolina very long odds. Back in April, DraftKings pegged USC’s odds at 150-to-1.

Those odds are also in line with ESPN’s Football Power Index, a statistical model used to project games. The model’s first 2021 projections, released in April, give South Carolina and Vanderbilt a 0.0% chance of winning the SEC, the only two teams at that mark. FPI does give the Gamecocks a 0.4% chance of winning the Eastern Division.

After a two-year stretch in which the Gamecocks went 6-16, Beamer is hoping to rejuvenate the program with the help of sophomore quarterback Luke Doty, a former blue-chip prospect, and All-SEC players Kevin Harris, the conference’s top returning rusher from 2020, and Kingsley Enagbare, a projected first round NFL draft pick.

SEC 2021 CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS

According to BetOnline

Alabama — 4-to-5

Georgia — 5-to-2

Texas A&M — 15-to-2

Florida — 10-to-1

LSU — 12-to-1

Auburn — 18-to-1

Ole Miss — 18-to-1

Missouri — 28-to-1

Tennessee — 28-to-1

Kentucky — 50-to-1

Arkansas — 66-to-1

Mississippi State — 66-to-1

South Carolina — 200-to-1

Vanderbilt — 500-to-1

