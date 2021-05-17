Gamecocks, Tar Heels add football series to future schedules — and not at neutral site

South Carolina and North Carolina football will play a home-and-home series in 2028 and 2029, the schools announced Monday.

The Gamecocks will host North Carolina in the first game of the series at Williams-Brice Stadium on Sept. 2, 2028, and UNC is slated to host the Gamecocks the following year on Sept. 1.

The teams last played in 2019 in Charlotte, with the Gamecocks losing, 24-20, to snap a three-game winning streak over the Tar Heels. USC hasn’t hosted UNC in Columbia since 2013 and hasn’t traveled to Chapel Hill since 2007.

UNC and South Carolina have played each other 58 times, dating back to 1903, with UNC holding a 35-19-4 advantage. Before that series, the Gamecocks and Tar Heels are also scheduled to play Sept. 2, 2023 at the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

FUTURE USC NONCONFERENCE OPPONENTS

2021 — Eastern Illinois, East Carolina, Troy, Clemson

2022 — Georgia State, Wofford, Charlotte, Clemson

2023 — North Carolina, Furman, Liberty, Clemson

2024 — Wofford, Akron, Clemson

2025 — Virginia Tech (in Atlanta), Appalachian State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina





2026 — Wofford, Miami (Fla.), Clemson

2027 — East Carolina, Miami (Fla.), Clemson

2028 — North Carolina, Clemson

2029 — North Carolina, Clemson

2030 — NC State, Clemson

2031 — NC State, Clemson

2032 — Clemson

2033 — Clemson

2034 — Virginia Tech, Clemson

2035 — Virginia Tech, Clemson