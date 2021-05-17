College Sports
Gamecocks, Tar Heels add football series to future schedules — and not at neutral site
South Carolina and North Carolina football will play a home-and-home series in 2028 and 2029, the schools announced Monday.
The Gamecocks will host North Carolina in the first game of the series at Williams-Brice Stadium on Sept. 2, 2028, and UNC is slated to host the Gamecocks the following year on Sept. 1.
The teams last played in 2019 in Charlotte, with the Gamecocks losing, 24-20, to snap a three-game winning streak over the Tar Heels. USC hasn’t hosted UNC in Columbia since 2013 and hasn’t traveled to Chapel Hill since 2007.
UNC and South Carolina have played each other 58 times, dating back to 1903, with UNC holding a 35-19-4 advantage. Before that series, the Gamecocks and Tar Heels are also scheduled to play Sept. 2, 2023 at the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.
