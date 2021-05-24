Gamecocks land two on year-end All-SEC teams

South Carolina baseball players Wes Clarke and Will Sanders both earned All-SEC honors, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

Placing on the second team as a DH, Clarke is South Carolina’s first all-conference selection since Clarke Schmidt and Gene Cone were named to the second team in 2016. Right-hander Will Sanders, meanwhile, was selected to the All-SEC freshman team.

A key middle-of-the-order batter for Mark Kingston’s Gamecocks, Clarke evolved into one of the premier home run hitters in the college game in his junior season.

Coming into 2021 with just nine home runs in 27 career games, Clarke blew by that total with a conference-leading 21 homers — just one shy of the national lead.

Primarily starting as a DH, while also playing sparingly at catcher and first base, Clarke heads into this week’s SEC tournament in Hoover, Alabama, hitting .274 on the season with a .432 on-base percentage and a team-leading 52 RBI.

He ranks third in the conference with a .656 slugging percentage.

A 6-foot-6 right-hander from Atlanta, Sanders has a 3.63 ERA in 52 innings this year, striking out 51 batters to 11 walks. The electric righty has filled a variety of roles on the pitching staff, starting 10 games while appearing in 11 others out of the bullpen.

Sanders become the second straight Gamecock pitcher to earn All-Freshman honors, following right-hander Brett Kerry in 2019.

Coming off a home series loss to Tennessee, Clarke, Sanders and the Gamecocks (33-20, 16-14 SEC) are aiming to improve their hosting resume at this week’s conference tournament.

2021 All-SEC Awards

Player of the Year: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

Pitcher of the Year: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas

Newcomer of the Year: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Enrique Bradfield, Jr.

Coach of the Year: Dave Van Horn, Arkansas

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Tim Elko, Ole Miss

First Team All-SEC

C: Sam Praytor, Alabama

1B: Will Frizzell, Texas A&M

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Jake Rucker, Tennessee

SS: Liam Spence, Tennessee

OF: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

DH/UT: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas

SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

SP: Doug Nikhazy, Ole Miss*

SP: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt*

RP: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas

Second Team All-SEC

C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU

2B: Peyton Wilson, Alabama

3B: Justin Bench, Ole Miss

SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas

OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State

DH/UT: Wes Clarke, South Carolina

SP: Landon Marceaux, LSU

SP: Patrick Wicklander, Arkansas

RP: Landon Sims, Mississippi State

Freshman All-SEC Team

Tre’ Morgan, LSU

Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

Dylan Crews, LSU

Cayden Wallace, Arkansas

Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

TJ McCants, Ole Miss

Blade Tidwell, Tennessee

Will Sanders, South Carolina

Jordan Thompson, LSU

Jaden Woods, Georgia

Corey Collins, Georgia

Jack Bulger, Vanderbilt*

Sterlin Thompson, Florida*

Newcomer All-SEC Team

Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

Robert Moore, Arkansas

Landon Sims, Mississippi State

Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

Zane Denton, Alabama

Will Bednar, Mississippi State

Hunter Barco, Florida

Peyton Wilson, Alabama

Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

Carter Young, Vanderbilt

Nathan Hickey, Florida

Peyton Pallette, Arkansas

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Zane Denton, Alabama

SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn*

SS: Liam Spence, Tennessee*

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

P: Tyler Ras, Alabama*

P: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas*

*Tie (Ties are not broken)