Gamecocks learn first three kickoff times for Beamer’s debut season

South Carolina has learned a handful of kickoff times for the 2021 season.

The Gamecocks will have a night time opener in Shane Beamer’s debut and prime-time matchup with Georgia in its Southeastern Conference opener as the conference released game times and TV for the first three weeks of the season on Thursday.

South Carolina’s opener at home against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 4 will be a 7 p.m. start and carried on ESPN Plus and SEC Network Plus.

The following week, the Gamecocks travel to East Carolina and will kick off at noon Sept. 11 on ESPN2.

The conference opener at Georgia will be Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Times for other matchups will be released at a later date.

Beamer is entering his first year with the program after Will Muschamp was fired in November. The Gamecocks finished the 2020 season 2-8.

South Carolina 2021 football schedule

Sept. 4 vs. Eastern Illinois, 7 p.m. (ESPN Plus and SEC Network Plus)

Sept. 11 at East Carolina, noon (ESPN2)

Sept. 18 at Georgia, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 25 vs. Kentucky

Oct. 2 vs. Troy

Oct. 9 at Tennessee

Oct. 16 vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 23 at Texas A&M

Nov. 6 vs. Florida

Nov. 13 at Missouri

Nov. 20 vs. Auburn

Nov. 27 at Clemson

Profile Image of Ben Portnoy
Ben Portnoy
Ben Portnoy is The State’s South Carolina Gamecocks football beat writer. He’s a five-time Associated Press Sports Editors award honoree and has earned recognition from the Mississippi Press Association and the National Sports Media Association. Portnoy previously covered Mississippi State for the Columbus Commercial Dispatch and Indiana football for the Journal Gazette in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
