It’s official: South Carolina will host NCAA baseball regional, but not as No. 1 seed

South Carolina will host the NCAA baseball tournament for the first time since 2016. The State file photo

Founders Park will be home to an NCAA Regional starting Friday — but with a twist.

Old Dominion will serve as the region’s No. 1 seed, with the South Carolina baseball team slotting in as the No. 2. The Gamecocks open against No. 3 Virginia (29-23). The No. 4 seed in Columbia is Jacksonville (16-32).

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only 20 potential hosting sites were approved by the NCAA, including Founders Park. The Monarchs did not bid to host and were not among those 20 approved hosting schools, but they played their way into a hosting resume by winning their first-ever Conference USA title and soaring to No. 7 in the RPI.

Though Old Dominion (42-14, 22-10 C-USA) won’t have the usual advantage of playing in its home stadium, the Monarchs will open play against the No. 4 seed, and winning the first game of the double-elimination regional round is often paramount.

After struggling down the stretch, the Gamecocks (33-21, 16-14 SEC) slipped out of the hosting picture in terms of resume but will reap a massive benefit in being able to play in their own home ballpark as a No. 2 seed.

This exact scenario was first prognosticated by Teddy Cahill of Baseball America earlier in the week — and it’s not particularly common. The last time a No. 1 seed traveled away from home was when Florida State served as the No. 1 seed at the Norwich Regional in 2010.

Columbia Regional schedule

Noon Friday: No. 2 South Carolina (33-21) vs. No. 3 Virginia (29-23), ESPN2

7 pm Friday: No. 1 Old Dominion (42-14) vs. No. 4 Jacksonville (16-32), ESPN3

Gamecocks’ NCAA history

This is the 33rd NCAA baseball tournament appearance for the Gamecocks. USC is hosting a regional for the 18th time in school history. The Gamecocks won the College World Series in 2010 and 2011.

South Carolina baseball under Mark Kingston

2018: 37-26 final record (17-13 SEC play), lost to Arkansas in NCAA Super Regional

2019: 28-28 (8-22 SEC), no NCAA postseason

2020: 12-4, season canceled by COVID pandemic

2021: 33-21 (16-14 SEC), hosting NCAA regional

2021 NCAA baseball tournament regional sites

The 16 regional sites, with host institutions and records:

Austin, Texas - Texas (42-15)

Columbia, South Carolina – South Carolina (33-21)

Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (37-14)

Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (46-10)

Fort Worth, Texas – TCU (40-17)

Gainesville, Florida – Florida (38-20)

Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (41-15)

Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (45-16)

Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech (36-15)

Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (40-15)

Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (41-19)

Ruston, Louisiana – Louisiana Tech (40-18)

South Bend, Indiana – Notre Dame (30-11)

Stanford, California – Stanford (33-14)

Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi St. (40-15)

Tucson, Arizona – Arizona (40-15)