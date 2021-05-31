Frank Martin adding unique piece to USC roster — his son

There will be two Martins on the bench this season for the South Carolina basketball program.

Brandon Martin announced Monday night that he is transferring to USC to play for his father Frank, the head men’s basketball coach of the Gamecocks.

“It’s really special for me and my family. I’ve always wanted to play for my dad growing up and now I’m happy to get the opportunity to do so,” Brandon Martin said Monday night.

Brandon Martin, who attended Cardinal Newman High School in Columbia, played a post-graduate year at St. Thomas More School in Connecticut before playing at USC Upstate for two seasons. He didn’t play this season and entered the transfer portal on May 20.

Martin appeared in 24 games in 2019-20 for USC Upstate and had a career-high 23 points against VMI. In his

Brandon Martin has played one game at Colonial Life Arena in his college career when USC Upstate played the Gamecocks on Nov. 6, 2018. Brandon had six points in 18 minutes that night for the Spartans.

Brandon and his father shared a special moment after the game with a hug and the family took pictures to commemorate the game.

“The emotion of the game and how the game goes and who wins, who loses, all that’s a part of it,” Frank Martin said before the game. “But at the end of the day and once the game ends, the emotion of how proud I am as a Dad and how hard he’s worked, that will overwhelm me.

“I don’t want to speak for Brandon, but he’s extremely proud that his family’s all going to be here. Not to support me, but to support him. They all know how hard he’s worked for this.”