Keyshawn Bryant delivers great news for Frank Martin’s Gamecocks

South Carolina basketball’s Keyshawn Bryant
South Carolina basketball’s Keyshawn Bryant Jeff Blake Jeff@JeffBlakePhoto.com

South Carolina forward Keyshawn Bryant will return to Frank Martin’s Gamecocks for at least one more season, Bryant announced on social media Wednesday.

Both Bryant and guard Jermaine Cousinard declared for the NBA Draft shortly after the season without signing agents, and Martin has said throughout the offseason he expects both players to be back — barring something unexpected.

Bryant made his news official Wednesday and it’s a big boost for a new-look Gamecocks team that lost six players to the transfer portal while adding four.

With his 14.4 points per game Bryant was the second-leading scorer on the team behind A.J. Lawson, who declared for the draft and signed with an agent. Bryant took a leap as an all-around player as a junior, showing an improved scoring touch from mid-range and earning consistent praise from Martin down the stretch for his growth as a vocal leader on the Gamecocks.

