Hometown safety picks up offer from Gamecocks after camp showing

Irmo’s Nic Emmanwori picked up his first Power 5 offer Friday.

South Carolina offered the senior safety after a strong showing at a camp earlier in the day.

Emmanwori ran a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash and had a broad jump of 10-feet, 8 inches, according to Irmo assistant coach James Reynolds, who along with Irmo coach Aaron Brand was at the camp Friday.

“He stood out in every drill and measurement today,” Reynolds said.

Some of Emmanwori’s other offers include Georgia Southern, Richmond and Charlotte,

The 6-foot-3 Emmanwori has been a mainstay for the Yellow Jackets secondary the past two seasons. Last year, he had 100 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions in just nine games during a COVID-shortnened season. Irmo advanced to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs before losing to Catawba Ridge.

Emmanwori also played basketball for Irmo this year and averaged 2.4 points and six rebounds in eight games.

Friday’s camp is part of a busy weekend for first-year South Carolina coach Shane Beamer. There were 10 Gamecock targets making official visits, including four-star offensive line prospect Ryan Brubaker and four-start receiving prospect Peter Kikwata.