South Carolina camp observations: QB Braden Davis on campus, Jared Cook pays a visit

South Carolina quarterback commitment Braden Davis visits on June 17, 2021 and talks with current USC QBs Jason Brown, left, and Luke Doty.

With the dead period that kept prospects from campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic now lifted, players have flocked to the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility next to the South Carolina football offices in recent weeks.

On Thursday, the Gamecock continued their busy June on campus with a high school 7-on-7 event and offensive/defensive line camps. Here are some news and notes on the day:

Four-star quarterback commit Braden Davis was spotted with current Gamecock signal-callers Luke Doty, Colten Gauthier and Jason Brown. Davis, who’s slated to be in town through Saturday’s camp, spent some time on the practice field working out with South Carolina’s current quarterbacks and received instruction from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. Davis is the highest-rated recruit in USC’s 2022 class at No. 208 nationally per the 247Sports Composite rankings. It’s his first time being able to meet the coaching staff in person.

Four-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling was in town Thursday for the lineman camp. Freeling’s athleticism wowed coaches in attendance while he measured in at a hulking 6-foot-7, 280 pounds. Following the lineman camp held inside Williams-Brice Stadium, the Oceanside Academy Collegiate product came over to the indoor practice facility and spoke with a slew of USC coaches, including offensive line coach Greg Atkins and tight ends coach Erik Kimrey. Rated the No. 92 player and No. 10 offensive tackle in the 2023 class, Freeling has already earned offers from Clemson, Penn State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Michigan, Miami, Florida State, Georgia and South Carolina, among others.

Freeling wasn’t the only big-time prospect in town Thursday. Camden defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod was seen at the lineman camp while his high school teammates participated in 7-on-7 games. McLeod is rated a four-star recruit and the No. 42 player in the 2023 class according to 247Sports’ in-house rankings. He has not yet received a composite ranking that factors in all networks.

The son of former Clemson running back Yusef Kelly dazzled onlookers during 7-on-7 work Thursday. Aalijah Kelly caught a pair of touchdown passes minutes apart during the group stages of the tournament, including a leaping Randy Moss-esque snag over a defender in the back center of the end zone. The younger Kelly later added a toe-tap touchdown reception in the front left portion of the end zone. Kelly is unranked in the 247Sports Composite rankings, but has received interest from Clemson, South Carolina, Notre Dame, Northwestern and Wake Forest.

Former South Carolina star and current Los Angeles Chargers tight end Jared Cook stopped in to chat with USC coaches during Thursday’s 7-on-7 event. Cook, who recently signed with the Chargers after a pair of seasons with the New Orleans Saints, spoke with Shane Beamer and a handful of other assistant coaches.

West Florence 2024 safety Kelvin Hunter was on campus Thursday playing with the Knights’ 7-on-7 squad. Hunter was previously offered by coach Shane Beamer’s staff on June 8. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back is not ranked on 247Sports’ Composite rankings.

Dutch Fork 2022 receiver Nick Sowell was spotted ahead of Thursday’s 7-on-7 tournament. Sowell, who’s battled injuries during his high school career and plays alongside highly-touted wideouts Devin Hyatt and Antonio Williams, was already on campus earlier this summer for a camp.

South Carolina’s current roster ran through offseason workouts with head strength coach Luke Day and the rest of his staff while campers participated in the 7-on-7 tournament. The Gamecocks ran sprints on one practice field, while others worked in the sandpit that’s been installed on the back part of the facility.

A handful of coaches from Appalachian State were on hand during Thursday’s events. South Carolina has had groups of smaller school coaching staffs help run events this summer, and the Mountaineers were represented by a trio of staffers Thursday.