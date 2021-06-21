South Carolina adds Texas safety to 2022 recruiting class

Peyton Williams

South Carolina has added a third defensive back to its 2022 recruiting class.

Three-star safety Peyton Williams announced his commitment to South Carolina on Monday via Twitter. Williams is rated the No. 65 safety in the class and the No. 156 player in Texas according to 247Sports.

“Whenever we sat down and talked with Coach Beamer, he’s trying to build a culture, change things up,” Williams said. “I know is goal is to win national championships. I love the facilities down there. I love the coaches down there. I love the area. I think we’re going to go win, build a culture there and have fun. They are here to win, here to have a family and have good academics.”

In seven games last season, the Rockwall-Heath standout recorded 46 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions. He also notched 68 tackles and a pair of interceptions during the 2019 season.

Williams previously received an offer from coach Shane Beamer’s staff in April. He chose USC over offers from Maryland, Colorado, Florida State and Michigan State, among others.

“I got a chance to see how Coach Gray actually coaches,” Williams said. “I think I will fit in good with their defense. They have a good defensive back coach and he’ll be able to break it down for me. He said he liked my ability to get around the field, my open field tackling and just me as a player. He said he’d probably put me around everywhere in the type of defense they run, be everywhere and versatile.”

Williams should also become just the third player from Texas to sign with South Carolina since 2009 and the first since Shilo Sanders in the 2019 class.

South Carolina now has seven commits in its 2022 class — including three safeties.

South Carolina Class of 2022 Commits

Kajuan Banks, S

Braden Davis, QB

Grayson Mains, OL

Jy’Vonte McClendon, S

Donovan Westmoreland, LB

Jamaal Whyce, DL

Peyton Williams, S

Phil Kornblut contributed reporting for this story.