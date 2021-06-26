Under-the-radar receiver from SC commits to Gamecocks

Clarendon Hall’s Kylic Korton committed to South Carolina on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Submitted Photo

Kylic Horton went from unknown prospect to South Carolina commit in a matter of a couple of months.

Horton, who plays for 8-man Clarendon Hall football program, verbally committed to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks on Saturday. He was the third USC commit for the Class of 2022 on Saturday, joining Kansas transfer Karon Prunty and Cason Henry.

The 6-foot-4 Horton is being recruited as a receiver and attended a USC camp earlier this month. He ran a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash and picked up an offer from Gamecocks receiving coach Justin Stepp.

After the Gamecocks’ offer Horton picked up offers from Virginia Tech and Coastal Carolina and took visits to all three places but went ahead and made his commitment to USC.

Horton also plays in the secondary for Clarendon Hall and his head coach Anthony Reitenour told The State earlier this month that Horton he can play on either side of the ball in college. During his time at USC camp, he worked with Stepp and Gamecocks defensive backs coach Torian Gray.

In nine games this season, he had 41 receptions for 898 yards and 18 receiving TDs. ran for two touchdowns, retuned four kickoffs for touchdowns and also had two touchdowns on defense.

“He is our kicker, our punter he basically does it all for us,” Reitenour said. “He is a freak of nature. The kid is something special. I’m glad he is finally getting out there and getting seen. People have noticed, yeah he plays eight-man football but he is very talented.”

Horton is a three-sport standout at Clarendon Hall and also plays baseball and is member of the school’s 2020 state championship basketball program. He averaged 16 points in championship season and 36 points and 20 rebounds a game this year in a COVID-shortened year.

Reitenour played high school football with Horton’s father and has known Kylic for a long time but has been impressed with his development since he arrived at Clarendon Hall.

“It has been incredible. I am very proud of him and love him to death,” Reitenour said. “He is a great kid, great character and is a leader in every aspect. I am excited to see what happens to him in the future. This could can be one to make a difference wherever he goes. and on any stage. There is nothing that his kid can’t do.”

South Carolina Class of 2022 Commitments

Braden Davis, QB

Grayson Mains, OT

Cason Henry, OT

Jamaal Whyce, DL

Donovan Westmoreland, LB

Peyton Williams, S

Kajuan Banks, S

Jy’Vonte McClendon, S

Kaoron Prunty, DB

Kylic Horton, WR