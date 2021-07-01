College Sports

The first known Gamecock athlete endorsement deal is in

South Carolina guard Brea Beal (12) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Sunday, March 7, 2021, during the Southeastern Conference tournament final in Greenville, S.C. South Carolina won 67-62.
South Carolina has seen one of its first student-athletes sign a deal amid changes to name, image and likeness deals in college athletics.

Sophomore guard Brea Beal, who helped the South Carolina women’s basketball team to a Final Four appearance this season, announced Thursday she had signed a deal with Cameo.

Cameo is a social media-type app in which customers can pay for personalized messages from their favorite stars in sports, entertainment or other varying avenues of pop culture.

“I’m on Cameo and I’m ready to connect with you guys whether it’s for weddings, celebrations, gender reveals, surprises of any kind,” Beal said in her introductory video. “Hit me up. I’ve got you guys and I can’t wait.”

Personalized messages from Beal will cost users $50 per clip.

The Rock Island, Illinois native averaged 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Gamecocks in 2020-21 while starting 30 contests.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is also listed on Cameo’s list of potential bookings.

