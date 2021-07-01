Frank Martin’s Gamecocks lands LSU big-man transfer

LSU’s Josh Gray, right AP

The South Carolina men’s basketball added a unique transfer to its roster Thursday.

The Gamecocks confirmed the signing of Josh Gray from LSU, a rare move to add a transfer from another SEC program. He’s expected to be the 10th new face on the Gamecocks this year.

The 6-foot-11 center from Brooklyn, New York averaged 0.8 points and 1.2 rebounds per game as a freshman, his only season with the Tigers.

It wasn’t immediately known if he’ll be eligible for the 2021-22 season. The SEC dropped its rule requiring intraconference transfers to sit out a year, but winter sports athletes are required to declare their transfer intentions by May 1. Gray’s entrance into the transfer portal wasn’t reported by media outlets until May 5.

The Gamecocks roster situation

New to the roster for 2021-22

C Josh Gray (transfer)

F Brandon Martin (transfer)

F A.J. Wilson (transfer)

G Chico Carter Jr. (transfer)

G James Reese (transfer)

G Erik Stevenson (transfer)

G Devin Carter (signee)

G Jacobi Wright (signee)

F TaQuan Woodley (signee)

F Carlous Williams (commit)

Back from last season

G Jermaine Couisnard

G Mike Green

G Ford Cooper Jr.

F Keyshawn Bryant

F Wildens Leveque

F Ja’Von Benson

F Tre-Vaughn Minott

Departures

G AJ Lawson (NBA Draft)

G Trae Hannibal (transfer)

G T.J. Moss (transfer)

F Jalyn McCreary (transfer)

F Justin Minaya (grad transfer)

F Trey Anderson (transfer)

F Alanzo Frink (transfer)

G Seventh Woods (transfer)