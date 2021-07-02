Dave Hyde: How Miami and D’Eriq King showed the new world of college sports

Hear that sound? It’s unmistakable. It’s not just the stubborn sound of the college sports world cracking as players cash in.

It’s the sound of the University of Miami opening a strategic hole and quarterback D’Eriq King running through it for profit, change, symbolic measure and ... new recruits? Will this quick land rush benefit Miami for reacting immediately in the manner it did the transfer portal?

Call it July Madness. College sports hasn’t seen anything like it. Players can cash in on name, image and likeness deals in a manner that some call Armageddon, but is actually just overdue

King was first in line at the midnight opening on Wednesday by announcing a sponsorship deal with two companies, Murphy Auto Group and College Hunks Hauling Junk, in a deal worth $20,000. By Thursday, he had another deal with The Wharf, a bar/club on Miami River, where coach Manny Diaz once showed up in a yacht to publicly introduce himself as the Hurricane coach.

All this doesn’t just make King the point man. It shows how Miami prepared for the moment to embrace this new world in a manner to sell recruits.

Even as King announced his deals as allowed Wednesday at midnight, Miami rolled out a new recruiting pitch. UM announced a school program called, “Ignite,” would partner with a company called Opendorse to maximize players’ endorsement values.

A marketing video Miami made tells athletes they’ll be put “in control of your personal brand,” and asks, “What better place to maximize your earnings potential than Miami?”

“You have the unique opportunity as a Miami Hurricane to get a great education, compete for championships and build your brand in the heart of one of the world’s most recognized and dynamic cities,” Diaz said.

See how it works? How the new world looks and sounds? It’s hardly the fall of the Republic. All it does is allow players to earn some money in the open air of an open market.

Finally, though, money is trickling down to players in a legitimate way. How much would Tim Tebow have made at Florida or Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M? Why should the schools profit so much on a player’s name?

King and Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton also started a business called Dreamfield to help pair college players with businesses for paid appearances. Can it work? Who knows? A the very least, they’re getting a business education.

About here in the new-age sports story is a paragraph that would have dominated King’s offseason: His surgically repaired knee is coming along fine and there’s the stated possibility of him starting the opener against Alabama.

But the dominant college sports story isn’t a sports story as much as business story. Everyone knows the NCAA model is a mess — “flatly illegal,” as U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh recently wrote. But how to replace it? What would work?

This is a start. The big winners here could be select athletes in non-revenue sports. Twin women’s basketball players at Fresno State, for instance, cashed in on having more than three million followers on social media. Four female athletes in Florida, including Miami volleyball player Taylor Burrell of Boca Raton, also are splitting a reported $10,000 in a deal with Atlanta-based Milner Technologies.

Somewhere in all this is a new locker-room dynamic to concern coaches. It’s not just a starting job at stake. It’s the right to earn tens of thousands of dollars.

All this will be seen as Armageddon in some get-off-my-lawn circles. They say it will lead to more competitive imbalance — that the big-money schools will tilt the world with their big money. As if the big-money schools haven’t dominated forever. As if they haven’t worked the shadows for their benefit.

Some of that money won’t just be out in the open of a free market now. It will be openly going in a more deserved place — players’ pockets, as D’Eriq King showed.