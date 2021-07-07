Frank Martin’s son wanted to play for USC for years. Here’s why now was right time

When the time came for Brandon Martin to make a college decision, South Carolina understandably sat atop his list.

After a standout career at nearby Cardinal Newman, Martin wanted to play for his father in garnet and black — even if it meant walking on to the team. But Frank Martin had other ideas.

“Coming out of high school, I don’t think I was ready to deal with that responsibility in our relationship,” Frank Martin said of son Brandon. “I’ve never coached my kids. I’m a dad to my kids. The coaching component’s a different dynamic, and I needed to be in a better place in my relationship with him to take on the responsibility.”

The timing is better now for both father and son.

At the end of May, Brandon Martin announced that he would transfer to his father’s Gamecocks after three years at USC Upstate, where he averaged 5.3 points in 56 career games, averaging 13.4 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-5 junior played just three games for the Spartans this past season before foot and shoulder injuries shut him down for the year.

“I got hurt early this year at USC Upstate and had to sit out the whole year. At the end of the year, me and my dad discussed about me playing for him,” Brandon Martin told The State in May. “I thought it would be cool and a great thing for our family.”

Talking with reporters over Zoom on Wednesday, Frank Martin pointed to his son’s growth and maturation over the past three years at USC Upstate. Martin said he hugged Spartans head coach Dave Dickerson when he saw him this summer, thanking Dickerson for the way he pushed Brandon and helped develop him as a human being.

While Martin said that Brandon has held his own during summer team workouts, the walk-on figures to play a minor on-court role in the upcoming season. Where he could help most is with the team’s culture. Dealing with multiple COVID-19 shutdowns a season ago, Martin and the Gamecocks struggled through “doubt in our locker room,” Martin said Wednesday, citing a lack of trust as one of the factors that led to a 6-15 season.

Trust won’t be an issue when it comes to Frank and Brandon Martin.

“If I can’t trust my own son, I got major problems in life — forget coaching basketball,” Frank Martin said. “So having him around is going to give me someone I trust right away. It doesn’t mean that he’s going to be perfect, doesn’t mean the relationship will be perfect, but at the end of the day he trusts me and I trust him. And I thought that was very important.

“... I’m sure there’s gonna be days where he and I will be ready to go at each other’s necks, but like I told him before we did it: If we’re both gonna sign up for the job, we both got to deal with the good and the bad.”