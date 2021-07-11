South Carolina’s SEC Network ‘takeover’ day is Tuesday. Here’s the full schedule

It’s that time of the year when colleges “take over” a day’s worth of programming on the SEC Network.

The University of South Carolina’s day is Tuesday, with the highlights starting at midnight. The Gamecocks’ lineup, seen below, is a mix of games from the 2020-21 sports seasons — on top of a documentary on USC football great George Rogers that first aired in 2017.

▪ Midnight: Men’s basketball, South Carolina at Florida (Feb. 3, 2021)

▪ 2 a.m.: Football, South Carolina at Vanderbilt (Oct. 10, 2020)

▪ 5 a.m.: “SEC Storied: King George”

▪ 6 a.m.: Softball, South Carolina vs Auburn in SEC tournament (May 11, 2021)

▪ 8 a.m.: Volleyball, South Carolina vs. Florida (Nov. 12, 2020)

▪ 10 a.m.: Women’s soccer, South Carolina at Arkansas (Oct. 16, 2020)

▪ Noon: Women’s basketball, South Carolina vs. Kentucky (Feb. 21, 2021)

▪ 2 p.m.: Baseball, South Carolina vs. Florida (March 26, 2021)

▪ 5 p.m.: Football, spring game (April 25, 2021)

▪ 7 p.m.: Women’s basketball, South Carolina vs. Georgia in SEC tournament championship (March 7, 2021)

▪ 9 p.m.: Football, South Carolina vs. Auburn (Oct. 17, 2020)