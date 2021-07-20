Arby’s gives thumbs up to Beamer’s thumbs up photo recreating Spurrier’s thumbs up

Arby’s, the restaurant chain known for its roast beef sandwiches, gave a shout out to Gamecock Head Football Coach Shane Beamer on social media Monday following his recreation of a classic photo of former Coach Steve Spurrier.

“Looking good,” Arby’s said over social media with the photo of Beamer, sunglasses on, tie undone and hung around his collar while giving a thumbs up and getting a soda in one of the restaurant’s Alabama locations. USC seniors Nick Muse and Kinglsey Enagbare are in the photo’s background.

The picture was taken after Beamer’s first appearance at SEC Media Days. Beamer and a couple of his players were paying homage to a 2013 photo taken by former Gamecock Jadeveon Clowney of Spurrier. Beamer was an assistant coach with Spurrier’s 2007 to 2010 Gamecock teams.

Beamer’s recreation of the photo capped off an impressive debut for him at SEC Media Days, The State reported Monday after the photo was posted. The first-year coach was a hit on the first day, bringing excitement and optimism to Gamecock fans for the upcoming season.