Three Gamecocks named to preseason All-SEC teams

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (52) celebrates during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, September 26.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (52) celebrates during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, September 26.

Though one of the narratives surrounding South Carolina football this season revolves around its inexperienced roster, three Gamecocks were recognized by the media as potential stars in 2021.

South Carolina defensive end Kingsley Enagbare, running back Kevin Harris and tight end Nick Muse were named to the media’s All-SEC team. Enagbare made the first team, Harris was on the second team and Muse landed on the third team.

Enagbare plays a primary role in the Gamecocks’ pass rush. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound senior finished last season with a team-high six sacks, three forced fumbles and seven tackles for loss, despite missing the last two games due to injury. Enagbare also missed spring after undergoing offseason hip surgery but will return this fall.

Harris is the SEC’s most productive returning tailback, finishing second in the conference last year behind only first-round NFL Draft pick Najee Harris at Alabama. In 2020, Kevin Harris ran for 1,138 yards on 185 carries, averaging 6.2 yards per rush and scoring 15 touchdowns.

Muse’s production drastically increased last year. The fifth-year senior tight end accumulated 158 yards on 17 receptions in 2019 and almost tripled his yardage in 2020, accumulating 425 yards on 30 catches. Beamer expressed plenty of interest in getting tight ends more involved during his SEC Media Days press conference, which could bode well for another good year for Muse.

The Gamecocks return 14 starters from last year’s 2-8 team. USC kicks off the season Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois. Preseason practice is expected to begin the first week of August.

