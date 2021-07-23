New banner coming soon at Williams-Brice. A few predictions of what it could be

A new vertical banner is in the works for Williams-Brice Stadium.

The new sign is expected to be installed this weekend, a school spokesman told The State. Speculation about what it might be flooded social media after head football coach Shane Beamer posted a photo to Twitter on Thursday evening of the current banner and the thinking emoji.

The current 35-by-80 foot banner has been up since 2016 and features a USC football player wearing No. 1 with a reflective shield over his helmet. The player was later identified as walk-on wide receiver Matrick Belton, a Columbia native who graduated in 2016 and totaled 11 receptions in 21 games.

The stadium’s first vertical banner featured Steve Spurrier and was raised five days before the 2014 season opener. The Spurrier banner was removed in December 2015, a few months after he resigned as head coach. Before then, it was just a gray cement wall.

The timing of a new banner tracks with previous trends. The current signage was raised for Will Muschamp’s first season with the Gamecocks.

This got us to thinking, who — or what — would be on the new vertical banner overlooking Bluff Road in Columbia? So we polled The State sports staff.

Ben Portnoy, USC reporter: “I think the new banner will be Shane Beamer. It’s time the Gamecocks bring back the banner in the way they did it with Steve Spurrier. My pick is the latest head coach in Columbia.”

Michael Lananna, USC reporter: “My personal choice for the banner would be Beamer’s re-creation of the Spurrier Arby’s picture. But realistically, my guess is it will commemorate one or more of the stars from Beamer’s last stint in Columbia — guys like Jadeveon Clowney or Alshon Jeffery.”

Lou Bezjak, SC high school sports editor: “Jadeveon Clowney. It makes sense to have the Gamecocks’ latest No. 1 NFL Draft pick to be the player on the banner. He certainly has the physique to be on the banner.”

Dwayne McLemore, sports editor: “I would be a little surprised if it’s a picture of Shane Beamer, unless the school’s marketing team is the driving force here. It wouldn’t be Beamer’s style to put a spotlight on himself. My guess is the banner could incorporate the 2001 entrance and perhaps Beamer’s ‘Welcome Home’ catchphrase.”

Here are some of the ideas floating around Twitter.