Versatile tight ends will play big part in shaping South Carolina football’s offense

The South Carolina coaching staff have expressed all offseason a desire to have their tight ends more involved in the offense this season.

Speaking at last week’s Birdies With Beamer media golf event, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said he wants to use multiple tight end sets to help with the running game and create more mismatches against the defense.

“That could force a defense up to four gaps at one time, which is hard,” Satterfield said of the advantages of using multiple tight end sets. “It forces the defense to add another hat (player) in the box, which creates one on ones on the outside. You just have to have the courage as a play-caller to throw the ball down the field. ... If you can be in 12 personnel (tight end sets), that is big. Because all defenses want to do is play against 11 (one tight end) and 10 (no tight end), and want you to show them the formation.

“... The more you can do in 12 personnel, especially with a tight end who blocks in the gaps and runs routes as a receiver, that is dangerous.”

USC tight ends: What we know

The Gamecocks have the depth and versatility to run two tight-end sets this season.

Senior Nick Muse is the unquestioned No. 1 tight end and could be poised for a big season after passing up a chance at the NFL and return to USC. The William & Mary transfer was the team’s second-leading receiver this past season with 30 catches for 425 yards and a touchdown. He said he never got back to where he wanted to be after tearing his ACL late in the 2019 campaign, so he decided to come back one more year and improve his draft stock.

“Nick can do everything and he is really intent on improving his run blocking because that is something he knows he needs to do on the next level,” USC tight ends coach Erik Kimrey said. “But he also can go out and split out for you. He does an outstanding job of creating space with his body and his route running.

“He is the leader in our tight end room and on our team, so there is not much he doesn’t bring to the table. And he has been a wonderful guy for me to lean on with this being my first year coaching the position.”

Kimrey also has high hopes for Jaheim Bell, a former three-star prospect who played in five games as a freshman last year and caught one pass. Bell’s role is expected to increase this season, and Kimrey called him a “swiss Army knife” this spring for his ability to do so many big things to the offense.

“He is a guy who brings you a whole different set of skills,” Kimrey said of Bell. “He is a guy you can hand the ball to or slot out and play inside receiver. He can block in the running game in multiple different ways. He is dynamic with the ball in his arms, so I am looking forward to seeing what he does this year.”

Other players expected to contribute at tight end are transfer E.J. Jenkins, Keveon Mullins and Eric Shaw. Mullins moved from receiver to tight end last season and had three catches for 110 yards.

USC tight ends: What is undecided

The biggest unknown among the group is how much Jenkins will play at tight end. The 6-foot-7, 243-pound transfer from St. Francis (Pennsylvania), an FCS school, split time at both receiver and tight end this spring and should help out in both areas.

Jenkins caught 39 passes for 779 yards during his sophomore season at St. Francis in 2019. St. Francis didn’t have a season last year because of COVID-19.

“We put him at tight end in spring to toughen him up and put him in one-on-one matchups against linebackers,” Satterfield said. “E.J. gives you a chance with his height, length, catch radius and ball skills to be a difference maker.”

Gamecock receivers projected depth chart

Starters: Nick Muse

Backups: EJ Jenkins Jaheim Bell, Keveon Mullens, Eric Shaw