Another South Carolina assistant coach leaving baseball program

South Carolina baseball’s Stuart Lake dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina baseball has lost another assistant coach.

Stuart Lake, who spent nine total years with Gamecocks baseball, will be leaving baseball to pursue other interests, according to a report from John Whittle of The Big Spur. Lake is the third coach to leave head coach Mark Kingston’s staff this offseason.

Lake sent out thanks to South Carolina personnel on Twitter this afternoon.

“I want to thank all the great Gamecock players, coaches and administrators I have had the opportunity to work with over my time at Gamecock Baseball,” Lake wrote in a tweet.

Lake’s most recent stint with USC began in 2017, when he was named coordinator of baseball administration and director of player development. He transitioned into an assistant coaching role midway through the 2017 season where he stayed until his departure.

Lake was also part of Ray Tanner’s staff from 1999-2002, coaching outfielders, working as a first-base coach and assisting with hitters.

Kingston recently filled the roles of former pitching coach Skylar Meade and assistant Trip Couch, who both left the program over the summer for new jobs. Meade is the new head coach at Troy University baseball, while Couch moved to assist at Arizona.

The Gamecocks’ new pitching coach Justin Parker and assistant Chad Caillet started their jobs in late July.