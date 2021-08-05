Scott Wingo is back! Gamecock great to join USC coaching staff, report says

USC second baseman Scott Wingo addresses a crowd of over 11,000 fans at the Colonial Life Arena during a celebration for winning the 2011 national championship. The State file photo

The South Carolina baseball team will turn to a familiar face to fill its coaching staff vacancy.

Former Gamecock Scott Wingo — a standout player on USC’s back-to-back national championship teams — has accepted a volunteer coaching position at USC, according to a report by The Big Spur’s John Whittle.

Wingo most recently served as a volunteer assistant with Notre Dame for the last two seasons. He’ll join a new-look coaching staff at USC that just introduced new pitching coach Justin Parker from Indiana and new recruiting coordinator Chad Caillet from Texas A&M.

Wingo’s addition comes on the heels of nine-year assistant Stuart Lake’s announcement that he will be leaving baseball to pursue other interests. Lake is the third assistant to leave head coach Mark Kingston’s staff this offseason, with former pitching coach Skylar Meade taking the head coaching job at Troy and former recruiting coordinator Trip Couch joining the staff at Arizona.

Wingo was a career .264 hitter in four seasons with the Gamecocks. He was named captain his senior year and earned Most Outstanding Player honors at the College World Series after his clutch hitting helped fuel the Gamecocks’ second straight national title win.

Drafted in the 11th round by the Dodgers in the 2011 MLB Draft, Wingo spent three seasons in professional baseball before returning to USC in 2015 to serve as a student assistant.