Gamecocks practice observations: Cam Smith off scooter, Kevin Harris still rehabbing

South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith

South Carolina football held its seventh of 24 preseason football practices Friday afternoon. Here are some takeaways from the first four periods, which were open to the media.

Cornerback Cam Smith was out of his cast and off of his scooter Friday. The redshirt sophomore was in a walking boot at practice, as he continues to recover from a cracked bone in his left foot. He’s expected to be ready for the season opener against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 4.

Quarterback Luke Doty connected with wide receivers Jalen Brooks and Josh Vann on short passes during the viewing period. Doty overthrew tight ends Nick Muse and Keveon Morris earlier in the same drill.

Running back Kevin Harris trotted off to the indoor facility when practice got underway to work with the other injured players. Harris went through flexibility drills that involved reaching down to touch a cone with assistant strength coach Chip Morton.

Receiver Rico Powers was part of the injured contingent of players that headed to the indoor facility when practice began in earnest. Powers appeared in nine games a season ago.

Receiver Randrecous Davis and defensive back Joey Hunter went through practice, but wore a blue non-contact jersey during the session open to reporters.

Chris Vaughn, a southeast scout for the Dallas Cowboys, was in attendance for Friday’s practice. Vaughn also previously served as an assistant coach at Ole Miss, Arkansas, Texas, Tulsa and Memphis.

What’s next? The Gamecocks will hold their first scrimmage of the fall at 3:15 p.m. Saturday inside Williams-Brice Stadium. Coach Shane Beamer will address the media afterward. The team has a day off Sunday.