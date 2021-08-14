Former Gamecock QB Ryan Hilinski sends positive vibes to Luke Doty

Luke Doty, left, and Ryan Hilinski during a recruiting visit to South Carolina in 2018. tdominick@thestate.com

Ryan Hilinski knows what Luke Doty is going through.

The former South Carolina quarterback took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to send well wishes Doty’s way. Doty, who had been named the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback heading into the 2021 season, injured his foot during Friday’s practice.

Doty was meeting with doctors Saturday to evaluate the severity of his injury, a source told The State. Early reports have said the injury is a “mid-foot fracture and minor ligament damage.”

“Sending prayers and love to you @LukeDoty4! Minor setback for a major comeback brotha,” Hilinski posted to Twitter.

Hilinski, who transferred to Northwestern in January, became South Carolina’s starting quarterback in 2019 after Jake Bentley went down with a season-ending foot injury that required surgery in the first game against North Carolina. Bentley transferred to Utah in 2020 and transferred again to South Alabama for 2021.

Hilinski dealt with injury troubles during his time in Columbia. He suffered a small miniscus tear in October 2019 and didn’t undergo surgery until the following December.

Hilinski and Doty were both committed to the Gamecocks at the same time, with Hilinski signing one class ahead of the Myrtle Beach High product. They were supportive of each other before and after they were together on USC’s campus.

“Luke is definitely a special guy. He has a lot on his plate, and he is literally taking all of it and running with it,” Hilinski told reporters in September 2020. “He’s doing a tremendous job learning the playbook and playing quarterback and playing wide receiver. One time he goes in at quarterback, and then going into the next huddle as a receiver. And he just doesn’t get tired, and he just keeps working no matter what.”

Hilinski remarked then that Doty had made a positive impression with his good attitude and personality.

“I remember, I hosted him on an official visit here and I remember taking him out to my lake house, hanging out with him there, having a good time with him,” Hilinski said. “It was just really cool to see and bond with him on a personal level outside of football, to see what kind of guy he was, of course. And then of course, you see him on the field being a hard worker doing everything that’s asked of him. So he’s a guy that we like having around here and is always positive. I haven’t heard a negative thing come out of his mouth yet, so it’s really really cool to see that.”

Doty’s injury leaves the starting job open between St. Francis transfer Jason Brown and freshman Colten Gaulthier, the Gamecocks’ two other scholarship quarterbacks. Head coach Shane Beamer will address the media following USC’s first fall scrimmage Saturday afternoon.

The Gamecocks open their season at Williams-Brice Stadium on Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois.