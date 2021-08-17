College Sports
Luke Doty absent, QB rotation update and other Gamecock practice observations
South Carolina football held its 10th practice of fall camp Tuesday morning. Here are some takeaways from the first five periods, which were open to the media.
- Quarterback Luke Doty was not present Tuesday. Doty sprained his foot late in Friday’s practice and did not participate in Saturday’s scrimmage. Head coach Shane Beamer was optimistic about Doty’s injury when he met with the media Saturday, telling the media it would not be season-ending and he would be questionable for the Gamecocks’ first game against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 4. Doty is scheduled to speak with reporters after Tuesday’s practice.
- South Carolina had a new look at quarterback on Tuesday. Former North Dakota State and Iowa State signal caller Zeb Noland — who had been hired at South Carolina as a graduate assistant — suited up during Tuesday’s practice as an extra set of hands under center. Noland could conceivably play another season, given he only used three years of eligibility. It wasn’t immediately known whether he’s been placed on the roster.
- Quarterback Jason Brown worked with the No. 1 offense during red zone drills on Tuesday. Brown’s first play of the brief session saw him trip and fumble on an attempted handoff to ZaQuandre White. Brown then overshot Nick Muse, who was interfered with, on a tight end slip to the back of the end zone. Freshman QB Colten Gauthier did not take any snaps during those red zone drills.
- Running back MarShawn Lloyd received two touches during red zone drills from the 5-yard line. Lloyd scored a touchdown on his first carry and fumbled on the second. The former four-star recruit is recovering from a knee injury he suffered during fall camp last season.
- Wide receiver Trey Adkins and offensive lineman Hank Manos were spotted on the sidelines on crutches. Adkins had an immobilizer on his right leg, while Manos wore one on his left leg. Adkins, who previously walked on at South Carolina, received a scholarship over the summer.
- Walk-on quarterback Connor Jordan ran as the No. 2 quarterback during the portion of Tuesday’s session that was open to reporters. Jordan completed a touchdown pass to Keveon Mullins on a bootleg to the right side.
- Linebacker Darryle Ware was not suited up in practice during the section open to the media. Ware had a cast on his left hand.
- Colts scout Jamie Moore was at practice evaluating players on Tuesday. The Cowboys previously had a representative in last week.
- Cornerback Cam Smith and walk-on defensive back Cam Hardy went into the indoor facility when practice got started in earnest to continue rehab work. Smith is recovering from a broken bone in his foot and was still wearing a walking boot as of Tuesday morning.
- Defensive lineman Rick Sandidge was not present for the bulk of practice Tuesday. Beamer said Sandidge had been “banged up” during the scrimmage on Saturday.
