His dad played for USC and in the majors. Now, he’ll be a Gamecock too

River Bluff’s Beau Hollins was named MVP of 2021 Forest Acres Classic. Hollins commited to South Carolina baseball program. Lou Bezjak/The State

Beau Hollins’ father was a standout at South Carolina. Now, he will have the chance to make his own mark on the South Carolina baseball program.

Hollins, the River Bluff Class of 2024 pitcher and first baseman, committed to the Gamecocks on Tuesday. USC coach Mark Kingston offered him a few weeks ago. Diamond Prospects ranks Hollins as the No. 2 first base prospect in the state for the Class of 2024.

“The facilities at USC are unbelievable and coach Kingston really stepped up to the plate and I am happy to be a Gamecock,” Hollins said. “When I moved down here and first visited the facilities, I fell in love with USC. It is home and I don’t want to leave.”

Hollins hit .306 with 11 RBIs and was 2-2 with 1.75 ERA as a freshman this year for River Buff. He was MVP of the 2021 Forest Acres Classic.

Hollins recently played in the Area Code All-Star game in San Diego this month and over the summer with the Upstate Mavericks. He is being recruited as a two-way player by the Gamecocks and worked hard this summer on his switch hitting. .

Hollins is the second River Bluff player to commit to the Gamecocks this summer, joining junior Thomas Powell. He is the fourth USC commit for Class of 2024 , joining Summerville’s Carson Messina, George Wolkow (Downers Grove South HS/Illinois) and Erik Parker (North Gwinnett HS/Georgia).

Beau, who is originally from New York, moved down to South Carolina a few years ago with his family. His sister, Jesse, was part of River Bluff girls’ state championship team and she also won the state singles’ championship. Beau’s brother, Bubba, is playing in Double-A baseball with the Miami Marlins organization.

Beau’s father, Dave Hollins, played at USC from 1985-87 under longtime USC coach June Raines. Davie Hollins hit 31 homers and drove in 136 runs in three years for the Gamecocks including 19 homers and 63 RBI in 1986.

After USC, Dave Hollins was a sixth-round pick by the San Diego Padres in the 1987 MLB Draft and spent 13 seasons in the majors with seven different teams. He was selected to the All-Star game in 1993 and was part of the Philadelphia Phillies’ team that made it to the World Series that year.

“My didn’t push me (to USC) but said whatever I wanted to do is my choice,” Beau said. “He said he had a great experience there and with the weather and everything plus being here now at home. There is nothing much I would rather do.”

Congrats to Gator 1B/P Beau Hollins on his commitment to the University of South Carolina!! @GamecockBasebll #gogators #celebrateRB22 — Gator Baseball (@RBHSBaseball) August 17, 2021