Gamecocks’ schedule includes in-state road trips and intriguing neutral-site games

The South Carolina men’s basketball team announced its non-conference schedule Thursday.

Frank Martin’s Gamecocks will play a 13-game non-conference schedule that includes eight home games, two neutral-site games and road trips to Coastal Carolina and rival Clemson. Game times and broadcast information will be announced on a later date.

“Once again we are unbelievably excited that we have put together a really strong non-conference schedule that will prepare our team for the rigors and the challenges of an 18-game SEC schedule,” Martin said in the school’s official release.

“We will face NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago at home, on neutral courts and on the road, along with teams that have competed for their conference championships in the previous two years.”

The Gamecocks will open play Nov. 4 in Columbia with an exhibition game against Benedict before opening regular-season play Nov. 9 against visiting USC Upstate. The Gamecocks will then travel to North Carolina for the inaugural Asheville Championship.

Road games include a Dec. 1 bout at Coastal Carolina and a rivalry matchup with Clemson on Dec. 18. USC did not play Clemson last season due to COVID-19 postponement. The schedule also includes a unique neutral-site matchup against Florida State in Rock Hill on Dec. 12.

The SEC announced conference opponents in July, though no dates or times have been announced for those games. South Carolina will face its permanent opponents, Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee, along with Auburn and Vanderbilt in home-and-home series next season. USC will also host Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Missouri.

USC men’s basketball non-conference schedule

Nov. 4: Benedict (exhibition)

Nov. 9: USC Upstate

Nov. 12, vs. Princeton (Asheville Championship)

Nov. 14, vs. Western Kentucky/Minnesota (Asheville Championship)

Nov. 18: UAB

Nov. 23: Wofford

Nov. 28: Rider

Dec. 1: at Coastal Carolina

Dec. 5: Georgetown

Dec. 12: vs. Florida State (Rock Hill)

Dec. 14: Allen

Dec. 18: at Clemson

Dec. 22: Army

Dec. 29: SC State