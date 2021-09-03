Three matchups to watch when South Carolina opens against Eastern Illinois

South Carolina (0-0) opens its season Saturday against Eastern Illinois (0-1).

After an offseason of questions, a new staff and all that comes with that, the Gamecocks will finally take the field at Williams-Brice Stadium.

With that, here are three matchups to watch between USC and EIU:

South Carolina defensive line vs. Eastern Illinois offensive line

South Carolina’s defense has been maligned for the bulk of the offseason. Saturday, though, the front six could have a field day.

The Gamecocks return the bulk of their starting defensive line from a season ago and might be deeper there than any other position on the roster this fall. Former five-star recruits Jordan Burch and Zacch Pickens are back. Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare has a legitimate chance to be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Aaron Sterling has also earned rave reviews through preseason camp.

Eastern Illinois opened its season last week against Indiana State. In response, the Panthers allowed five sacks of quarterback Otto Kuhn. EIU did muster 171 yards on the ground, but it took 40 carries (3.1 yards per play) to get there.

South Carolina should have a staunch advantage just about everywhere on the field come Saturday, but none may be more lopsided than on the defensive line. Expect the Gamecocks to record a handful of sacks and tackles for a loss this weekend.

Kevin Harris/MarShawn Lloyd vs. balance

This isn’t so much an actual matchup as it is examining how offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is going to divvy up carries between his two talented tailbacks.

Satterfield told reporters last week that, in a perfect world, one player would take the reins of the offense and the Gamecocks could ride a bell cow back in the backfield. With Kevin Harris and MarShawn Lloyd in the mix, though, both should get their share of carries.

Lloyd came to South Carolina as the 11th-highest rated recruit to sign with the Gamecocks since 247Sports began ranking players in the late 1990s. The former DeMatha (MD) standout has been a force in fall camp and flashed the game-changing speed and shiftiness that made him such a sought after prospect.

Harris is a bit of a question mark heading into Saturday as he continues to rehab from a back procedure that limited him during the bulk of preseason practices. Harris was out on the field running through some individual work last week, though it’s unclear how he’s progressed beyond that.

If Harris is good to go, expect him to get plenty of touches as he looks to build off a 2020 campaign in which he led the Southeastern Conference in rushing with over 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns.

It’s a good bet both Lloyd and Harris get roughly 15 touches apiece if Harris is healthy. If not, then expect Lloyd to shoulder the load Saturday against the Panthers with sprinkles of ZaQuandre White, Rashad Amos and Juju McDowell.

QB Zeb Noland vs. Eastern Illinois secondary

Zeb Noland wasn’t supposed to be here.

You’ve heard the story by now. Noland came to South Carolina as a graduate assistant after spending his college days at Iowa State and North Dakota State. After Luke Doty went down with a sprained foot, Noland won the quarterback battle to replace him.

Now heading into his first game as a Gamecock, it’s unclear how much we’ll see from the former Bison and Cyclones signal-caller.

Given South Carolina’s strengths in the backfield, it’s pretty fair to assume Satterfield and head coach Shane Beamer will lean on the running game, at least to start the season. Noland, presumably, won’t be asked to do much beyond making short throws to keep the defense honest, with a mix of deep shots thrown in.

South Carolina shouldn’t need Noland to be a world beater Saturday against Eastern Illinois. If he can manage the game, control the tempo of the offense and be largely efficient in the passing game, the Gamecocks shouldn’t have too much trouble handling a team that already dropped its season opener last week to fellow FCS foe Indiana State.