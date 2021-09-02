Lingering COVID-19 symptoms sideline Clemson receiver ahead of season opener

A Clemson receiver is dealing with lingering effects from a bout with COVID-19.

Redshirt sophomore receiver Brannon Spector posted a note to Twitter Thursday afternoon detailing how he is continuing to fight back to full health after contracting COVID-19 and that he would not play on Saturday against No. 5 Georgia in Charlotte.

“After getting COVID in the spring, I’ve been facing some respiratory challenges that have kept me from being where I want to be athletically,” he wrote. “Though I hate that I can’t be out there with my teammates this Saturday, I’m working the trainers and doctors to do everything I can to return later this season.”

Spector is the son of former Tiger receiver Robbie Spector, who lettered at Clemson between 1988 and 1990, and the brother of senior linebacker Baylon Spector.

Brannon played his prep football at Calhoun High School in northeast Georgia. He’s caught 19 passes for 152 yards and notched two rushes for 21 yards in his 14-game Clemson career.

“I’m thankful to the entire Clemson staff, my teammates, friends and family as I fight my way back onto the field,” Spector’s note continued. “I look forward to cheering on my team and being the best teammate I can until the time comes when I can fight alongside them on the field again.”