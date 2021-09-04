What Beamer said about suspensions, health outlook for Kevin Harris, Luke Doty

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer watches the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Columbia. AP

Shane Beamer spoke about South Carolina’s suspensions and gave an update on injuries following the Gamecocks’ 46-0 win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday night.

Five players missed the game. Beamer did not share who those suspended players were or say exactly what they did, citing a “disciplinary issue.” He did say they will be back at practice on Sunday.

South Carolina radio play-by-play voice Todd Ellis reported safety R.J. Roderick as one of the Gamecocks’ suspended players for the season opener. He did not name the other four.

“One of the core values in this program is accountability,” Beamer said. “We’re going to hold our guys accountable for every single thing they do and off the field. Those guys that weren’t in uniform tonight with this are all good young men that will have learned from any mistakes. They’ll be ready to roll next week assuming they do what they’re supposed to do going forward.”

Running back Kevin Harris, who did not play in South Carolina’s season opener, was dealing with an undisclosed illness, Beamer said, but he is expected to return to practice at “full speed” on Sunday. The SEC’s leading rusher in 2020 had been limited throughout preseason practices as he recovered from an offseason back procedure.

Beamer remained optimistic that quarterback Luke Doty would be at 100% by the end of the week. Doty (foot) did not play on Saturday either, but he dressed in full uniform, ran around and threw passes during pregame warm-ups.

Graduate assistant coach-turned-quarterback Zeb Noland stepped up in during Doty’s absence for game one, going 13 for 22 for 121 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Wide receiver Trey Adkins, who dealt with a leg injury during the preseason, played Saturday and caught one pass for 19 yards. Defensive lineman Rick Sandidge had his left foot in a cast and missed the game.