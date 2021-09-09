College Sports
South Carolina lands commitment from D-lineman, son of former 1st round NFL Draft pick
South Carolina notched an 18th addition to its 2022 class Thursday afternoon.
Three-star edge Bryan Thomas Jr. reportedly committed to USC over reported offers from West Virginia, Maryland, N.C. State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Minnesota, among others, according to a report from Gamecock Central.
Thomas is ranked the No. 51 edge in the 2022 class, per 247Sports Composite. He recorded 91 tackles, 28 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks last season at Foundation Academy in Winter Garden, Florida.
The Florida product becomes the fifth player from the Sunshine State to commit to South Carolina in the 2022 class. He was also reportedly on campus for an official visit during USC’s season-opening win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.
Thomas’ father, Bryan Thomas Sr., was a first round pick in the 2002 NFL Draft after a standout career at UAB. Thomas Sr. played 10 years for the New York Jets, recording 442 tackles and 33.5 sacks in his career.
South Carolina’s 2022 class ranked No. 22 nationally and No. 8 in the Southeastern Conference prior to Thomas’ pledge per 247Sports Composite.
