South Carolina releases depth chart for East Carolina game

South Carolina released its depth chart for its second game of the season.

The Gamecocks travel to their first road matchup of the 2021 season to face East Carolina in Greenville, North Carolina. The game is scheduled for a noon kickoff on ESPN2.

Head coach Shane Beamer told reporters in a Sunday phone conference that he will not be publicly naming a starting quarterback this week. Beamer said he expects Doty to be back on the field this Saturday, following a left foot sprain he suffered in fall practice. Zeb Noland stepped up in his first start against Eastern Illinois, finishing 13-of-22 for 121 yards and four touchdowns.

Any position, whether it’s a starter or a backup, is listed with an —OR— designation.

Offense

QB — Zeb Noland —OR— Luke Doty (Jason Brown)

RB — ZaQuandre White —OR— MarShawn Lloyd —OR— Juju McDowell —OR— Kevin Harris

WR — Jalen Brooks (Xavier Legette)

WR — Dakereon Joyner (Ahmarean Brown)

WR — Josh Vann (Geri-Cari Caldwell —OR— OrTre Smith)

LT — Jazston Turnetine (Jakai Moore)

LG — Jaylen Nichols (Vershon Lee)

OC — Eric Douglas (Vincent Murphy)

RG — Jovaughn Gwyn (Wyatt Campbell)

RT — Dylan Wonnum (Tyshawn Wannamaker)

TE — Nick Muse (E.J. Jenkins)

TE — Jaheim Bell (Traevon Kenion, Keveon Mullins)

Defense

EDGE — Aaron Sterling (Jordan Burch)

DT — Jabari Ellis (Tonka Hemingway)

DT — Zacch Pickens (Alex Huntley)

EDGE — Kingsley Enagbare (Jordan Strachan)

NICK — David Spaulding (Carlins Platel)

MLB — Sherrod Greene (Damani Staley —OR— Debo Williams)

WLB — Brad Johnson (Mo Kaba —OR— Darryle Ware)

CB — Marcellas Dial (Dominick Hill)

SS — Jaylin Dickerson —OR— R.J. Roderick (Jahmar Brown)

FS — Jaylan Foster (Tyrese Ross)

CB — Darius Rush —OR— Cam Smith

Specialists

PK — Parker White (Mitch Jeter)

KO — Parker White —OR— Mitch Jeter

P — Kai Kroeger (Alex Herrera)

LS — Matthew Bailey (Hunter Rogers)

H — Kai Kroger (Alex Herrera)

KOR — Dakereon Joyner (Juju McDowell)

PR — Josh Vann (Ahmarean Brown)