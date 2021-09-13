Former Gamecock tailback makes NFL debut, scores touchdown for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Ty’Son Williams (34) scores a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) AP

It took quite the impressive preseason and certain circumstances for former South Carolina running back Ty’Son Williams to be in the spot he’s in for the Baltimore Ravens.

Williams went undrafted in 2020, signed to the Ravens’ practice squad and was moved up to the active roster for one game but didn’t record any stats. He climbed his way up the roster this offseason with consistent practices and a string of injuries to Ravens running backs J.K. Dobbins (ACL), Justice Hill (Achilles tendon) and Gus Edwards (ACL).

Williams started Monday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders and had the team’s first carry. He scored a 35-yard touchdown on the Ravens’ second drive of the night.

He played at Crestwood High School in Sumter and originally signed with the UNC Tar Heels. After transferring from North Carolina, Williams played two seasons at South Carolina from 2017-18. He rushed for 799 yards and five touchdowns on 165 carries and added 184 yards and a touchdown on 21 receptions while with the Gamecocks.

Williams then transferred to BYU for his last college season, finishing his senior campaign with 49 carries for 264 yards in four games.

